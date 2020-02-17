|
OGDEN David 7th February, peacefully in hospital, aged 69 years.
David, loving Son to the late
Edwin and Violet,
loved Brother to Graham and
Brother in Law to Susie.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Friday 21st February 2020 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK, a box will
be available at the service.
Inquiries to A Waite & Son
Funeral Service, Hall Lane,
Armley, Leeds 12 -tel 0113 2310432 www.awaite.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 17, 2020