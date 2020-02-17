Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Waite & Son Funeral Service
72a Hall Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 2BL
0113 231 0432
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
15:00
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David Ogden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Ogden

Notice Condolences

David Ogden Notice
OGDEN David 7th February, peacefully in hospital, aged 69 years.
David, loving Son to the late
Edwin and Violet,
loved Brother to Graham and
Brother in Law to Susie.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Friday 21st February 2020 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK, a box will
be available at the service.
Inquiries to A Waite & Son
Funeral Service, Hall Lane,
Armley, Leeds 12 -tel 0113 2310432 www.awaite.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -