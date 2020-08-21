|
Smith David John Peacefully at home on
9th August, aged 81 years.
Devoted husband of Judith,
much loved dad of Heather, Liz and Richard and father-in-law of Doreen and Tania. Beloved grandpa of Ellen and grandad of Wyome and Solyle.
David will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
A private funeral service for David will be held at St. John's Church, Moor Allerton on Wednesday
26th August.
Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be sent care of
J. E. Spence Funeral Directors for the benefit of
St. Gemma's Hospice.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 21, 2020