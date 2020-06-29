|
|
|
Taylor David Lennox Local Pharmacist, formerly of Westmoor Road, Bramley, Leeds, passed away on 20th June 2020, aged 84 years
Beloved husband of the late Christine. Loving father, grandpa, brother and uncle. Friend and colleague to many.
Will be hugely missed by all who knew and loved him.
David's funeral service will be held at Hereford Crematorium on Friday 3rd July 2020 12.45pm.
For further enquiries contact Golden Valley Funeral Services, Unit 3 Wormbridge Court, Herefordshire, HR2 9DH
Tel 01981 257203
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 29, 2020