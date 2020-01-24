|
|
|
THOMPSON David
(Thommo) Peacefully passed away at home
on 14th January after an illness bravely borne, aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Susan,
dad to Samantha and Lucie, grandad to Lucinda, Taylor,
Kane, Charlee and Paloma.
Great grandad to Dexter, Aureila, Mia, Codie and baby bump.
Much loved brother-in-law
and uncle.
David will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will be held
at St Mary's Church, Whitkirk, at
12 noon on Friday 31st January and laid to rest in Whitkirk Cemetery.
All family and friends
are welcome to attend.
Donations to Prickly Edge Hedgehog Rescue, in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated,
for which collection plate
will be provided.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020