WALKER David Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 27th July, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Catherine, much loved father, step father, grandad, step grandad
and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 14th August at 11.00am.
Due to current restrictions this is limited to immediate family only.
If you would like to make a private donation in memory of David,
please make these for the benefit of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2020