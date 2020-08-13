Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Walker

Notice Condolences

David Walker Notice
WALKER David Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 27th July, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Catherine, much loved father, step father, grandad, step grandad
and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 14th August at 11.00am.
Due to current restrictions this is limited to immediate family only.
If you would like to make a private donation in memory of David,
please make these for the benefit of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -