Mackintosh Dean Peacefully on 18th December surrounded by his loving family. Dean beloved son of Norma, loving brother of Ann and Linda, a special brother-in-law and uncle and
a dear friend to many who
will be sadly missed by all.
The service will be held on
Monday 6th January at 11am
at Cottingley Hall.
In lieu of flowers a donation plate
will be available in Dean's memory for Maggie's.
For enquiries please call
Wm Dodgson & Son, Middleton
LS10 4LX tel 01132706474.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 2, 2020