Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Mackintosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Mackintosh

Notice Condolences

Dean Mackintosh Notice
Mackintosh Dean Peacefully on 18th December surrounded by his loving family. Dean beloved son of Norma, loving brother of Ann and Linda, a special brother-in-law and uncle and
a dear friend to many who
will be sadly missed by all.
The service will be held on
Monday 6th January at 11am
at Cottingley Hall.
In lieu of flowers a donation plate
will be available in Dean's memory for Maggie's.

For enquiries please call
Wm Dodgson & Son, Middleton
LS10 4LX tel 01132706474.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -