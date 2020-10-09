Home

Dean Smith Notice
Smith Dean Mark Died 13th September 2020,
aged 57.
Survived by his wife Dawn, daughters Sarah and Samantha, granddaughter Kayla and his siblings Stephen, Sharon, Gaynor, Graham and Carl and his
step mother Tina.
The funeral will be held at Lawnswood on 12th October at 1.30pm but due to coronavirus, only limited family will be
able to attend.
The family request that any donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers be made to
St Gemma's Hospice.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2020
