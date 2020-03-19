|
|
|
Phillips Deborah On 13th March 2020,
peacefully in Wheatfield's Hospice, of Horsforth, aged 47.
Dearly loved wife of David,
loving daughter of Tony and Guinevere and dear sister of Seamus and Anne.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday March 25th at 9.40am.
Will friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired may be made to Breast Cancer UK and the Dogs Trust. A plate will be provided at the service for this purpose.
Enquiries to Horsforth
Co op Funeralcare,
tel: 01132 258 6921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020