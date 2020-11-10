|
FERGUSON Delia
(née Clifford)
Peacefully on October 25th 2020, aged 94 years and formerly
of Meanwood, Leeds.
Beloved wife of the late John Joseph, loving and much loved mother of John, Sheila and
Susan, dearly loved nan of
Rachel, Sara and William.
A Private Service will take
place at Hughes Funeral Services (Service Chapel), 180 York Road, Leeds 9 on Tuesday November 17th prior to cremation at Lawnswood Crematroium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Delia would be given to Dementia UK.
Enquiries to 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 10, 2020