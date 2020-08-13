|
Byford Denis Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Denis Byford, of Morley, who died peacefully at Sunnyview Care Home, Beeston on July 31st, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Sheila, also a much loved dad, grandad and great grandad. Requiem Mass will be held at St Francis of Assisi Church, Morley at 12.15 p.m. on Tuesday Aug 18th prior to private cremation. Donations in Denis's memory may be made to The Take Heart Appeal at LGI for which charity a collection box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to J.W.Binks & Sons
Tel: 0113 2532087
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2020