Denis Curley

Notice Condolences

Denis Curley Notice
CURLEY Denis January 15th peacefully in hospital, of East Ardsley, aged 84 years, Denis. Beloved husband of the late Maureen, dearly loved dad of Michael, Jane and Rachel,
much loved grandad of
Lewis, Alix and Luke and
dear great grandad of Arthur.
Service will be held at
St. Michaels Church, East Ardsley
at 11.00am on Monday January 27th, followed by interment in the churchyard. No flowers please, donations in lieu for the
British Heart Foundation
may be left at the service.
Denis is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street,
Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 22, 2020
