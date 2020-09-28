Home

Whitaker Denis Passed away peacefully
in hospital on 18th September 2020, aged 69 years.
Beloved husband of the late Janet, loving dad of Louise and Paul,
a dear father-in-law to Daniel
and a much loved grandad
to Phoebe and Adrian.
Funeral service will be held at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on
Thursday 1st October at 12.40pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
would be appreciated for
St Gemma's Hospice.
All enquiries to
W Kaye & Son 0113 270553.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 28, 2020
