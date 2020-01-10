|
Pearson Dennis Passed away peacefully on
1st January 2020, aged 87 years.
Loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Dennis will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Thursday 16th January, 2020 at 10.20 a.m. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations will be forwarded to The Alzheimer's Society. Friends please accept this intimation.
All enquiries to Hughes
Funeral Services, Leeds 9,
Tel: 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020