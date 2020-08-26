|
|
|
BEST Derek Peter On 19th August 2020 peacefully at home in Gildersome, with his family by his side, after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
A much loved Husband of Erica and a loving Father to Carl and Kirstie. Also a very special Grandad to Laura, Josh, Danny, James and Charlie and a loving Great Grandad to Riley, Daisy, Ariel, Ivy, Aria,
Elliott and Harlan.
A private funeral service and
burial will take place on Wednesday 2nd September.
Family flowers only please but any donations, in lieu to
'Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis' would be gratefully received.
All enquiries to Peter at
Crabtree and Son Funeral Directors
Tel Morley 2525243
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 26, 2020