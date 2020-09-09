|
BEST Derek Peter Erica, Carl, Kirstie, Dawn & Families would like to thank all staff at the LGI, St James, Chapeltown Respiratory Unit, Wheatfields & the Morley neighbourhood nursing team, for all their help & support for Derek over the past 5 years. Thanks also to family & friends for your many cards,
letters & donations to
'Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis'.
Special thanks to Rev Rolf Mason, Nicola and staff at The Beulah & Peter at Crabtree and Son Funeral Directors for helping to make a difficult time more bearable.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 9, 2020