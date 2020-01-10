Home

Coyle Derek Peacefully, after a long illness,
in St. James Hospital on
24th December, aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of Pauline, loving father of Nicholas and Jeremy, dear grandad of Charlotte, Freddie and Eddie. Also dear step-father to Julie, Patrick and Richard,step-grandad to Emma, Zoe, Matthew, Ryan, William and James
and step-great-grandad to Bobbi, Brooke and Arthur.
Will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday 23rd January
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Derek may be made to Memory Lane Day Care Centre, a box for which will be available at the service.
Any enquiries to Denison's Funeral Service, Guiseley. Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020
