|
|
|
HAMEL DEREK PAUL MARIUS 16th Dec 2019
Peacefully at home
aged 98 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Jane, much loved father of Pauline, Denise and Esme and sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Service will take place at
St Giles Church, Bramhope
on Monday 6th Jan at 12 noon followed by private interment.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if so desired to The British Red Cross
for which a plate will be
available at the service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Kettleys Funeral Service
Tel: 01132503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 2, 2020