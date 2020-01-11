|
Mathers Derek
'Little Derek' On Thursday 26th December, peacefully aged 85 years.
A much-loved father to Steven, Richard and then John.
Loved father in law to Michelle,
Ivy and Sylvia.
Treasured grandad and
great grandad, formerly of
Leeds Market.
The funeral service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday the 15th of January at 2:20 pm. Family flowers only please however donations can be made to St Gemma's for which a box will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Wm Dodgson funeral services
279 Selby Road
Halton
Leeds
LS15 7JS
Tel: 0113 264 5587
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 11, 2020