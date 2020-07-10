|
|
|
RUSHWORTH Diane Jane Sadly passed away peacefully
on the 25th June 2020,
at home surrounded by family,
aged 56 years.
Much loved Fiancé to Dean,
Mum to Samantha,
Stefan and Katie.
Funeral service and celebration
of Diane Jane Rushworths
life will take place on
Wednesday 15th July 2020 at Rawdon Crematorium.
Private funeral service.
Family flowers only by request, however any donations
will be gratefully received
in memory of Diane for the
benefit of The Dogs Trust.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 10, 2020