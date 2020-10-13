Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Askew Donald Aged 75 years, of Whitkirk, Leeds,
passed away suddenly on
September 24th at home.
Beloved husband of wife Eileen,
father of Paula and Andrew,
Grandad to Katie, Liam, Thomas,
Poppy and Barnaby, great grandad
to Lucy and Zack.
Donald will be received to
St Mary's Church Whitkirk
on Monday 19th October
where people wishing to
pay their respects
can do so from 16:30-18:00.
The funeral will be on Tuesday
20th October for the family only owing to the Covid-19 restrictions.
Further enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Leeds.
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 13, 2020
