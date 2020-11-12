|
FARNHAM Donald
(Don) Passed away on 29th October, aged 78 years, late of Leeds 15.
The dearly beloved Husband of Margaret and a much loved Father of Lesley, Diane, Paul, Glen, Mark and Roy. A loved and respected Father-in-Law, Grandad and Great Grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 18th November
at 11.50am.
Due to current restrictions, this will be immediate family only.
Donations in lieu of flowers for The British Heart Foundation & Dementia UK can be sent to Hughes Funeral Services, 152 Green Lane, Crossgates, Leeds, LS15 7DS, Tel: 0113 2326900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 12, 2020