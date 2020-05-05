|
|
|
FIELDHOUSE Donald Padgett Aged 89, very sadly passed away peacefully on April 29th, 2020
due to Covid 19.
A much loved Husband of the
late Jean, treasured and proud Dad to Karen and David, beloved Father-in-Law to Susie and Pino, adored Grandad to Laura, Luca, Emily, Giorgia and Evie, honoured Great Grandad to Max and Reggie, a much loved Cousin, Uncle,
a trusted friend and highly respected colleague to many.
Don was a retired Chief Superintendent, having served
in both Leeds City and
West Yorkshire Police Forces,
of which he and his family
were extremely proud.
Don will be sorely missed but his love, dedication and protection
will remain in our hearts forever.
Due to the current restrictions, Donald will be received by members of his immediate family at Lawns Wood Crematorium
on Friday May 8th at 2.20pm.
A Memorial and celebration
of Don's life will be arranged
at a later date.
The family would like to
express their gratitude to the management and staff of Connaught Court, Masonic Home, York for their dedication,
care and support.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 5, 2020