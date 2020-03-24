|
Heptonstall Donald On March 12th aged 91 years,
of Monk Fryston,
formerly of Rothwell.
Beloved husband of Ann, a dearly loved brother of Gerald and the late Raymond, also a much loved brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service will take place on Monday March 30th, 1.00pm at Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, to be shared between St Wilfrid's Church and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance on the plate provided at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 24, 2020