|
|
|
Holdsworth Donald (Don) A very brave man, who passed away on the 25th August in his 88th year.
Dearly beloved husband of Jenny.
" You were the most precious gift
I ever had. Thank You".
The dear son of the late Violet
and William Holdsworth.
Much loved brother-in-law to
Rose and Les and a dear Uncle.
Also a good friend to Geoff.
The funeral service will take
place at St Theresa's attended
by close family and friends only
due to current restrictions.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services.
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2020