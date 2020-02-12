Home

LITTLE DONALD ELLIOTT Passed away in hospital on 27th January, aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved brother of Dorothy and a loving uncle of Eric and of the late Wilf and Jim.
Donald will be sadly missed by all.
The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February
at 1.40pm.
No flowers by request place.
Donations in lieu may be given for Marie Curie, a plate for which will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Fisher Funerals,
Tel: 0113 268 6069
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 12, 2020
