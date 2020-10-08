|
|
|
LASCELLES Donna Passed away peacefully
on 1st October 2020
aged 47 years.
Dearly loved Partner of Mark.
Dear Mother to Jamie and Cam.
Devoted Grandma, precious Daughter of Peter and Hazel,
loving Sister of Mark,
Andy and Stuart. Also a dear
Sister in law and Aunt.
Donna will be sadly missed by
all her family and many friends.
Due to current restrictions a private service will take place at Hughes Funeral Services Chapel on Friday 16th October 2020 followed by cremation
at Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road
LS9 9NT
Tel 01132 480 953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 8, 2020