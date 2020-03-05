|
Collinson Doreen
(née Rollinson) Passed away peacefully at Kingston House Nursing Home on 15th February 2020, aged 91 years.
Reunited with her loving husband Tom. A much loved Mum,
Mother-in-law, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service will take place
at Christ Church Halton,
Chapel Street, Leeds 15, on Thursday 12th March at 10.30am prior to interment in
Garforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu
can be given to Dementia UK,
for which purpose a plate
will be provided at the service.
Bright colours optional.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates
tel 0113 2326900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2020