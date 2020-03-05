Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Collinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Collinson

Notice Condolences

Doreen Collinson Notice
Collinson Doreen
(née Rollinson) Passed away peacefully at Kingston House Nursing Home on 15th February 2020, aged 91 years.
Reunited with her loving husband Tom. A much loved Mum,
Mother-in-law, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service will take place
at Christ Church Halton,
Chapel Street, Leeds 15, on Thursday 12th March at 10.30am prior to interment in
Garforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu
can be given to Dementia UK,
for which purpose a plate
will be provided at the service.

Bright colours optional.

Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates
tel 0113 2326900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -