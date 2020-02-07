Home

Doreen Flanigan

Doreen Flanigan Notice
Flanigan Doreen
(née Barraclough) Died following a short illness on
Friday 31st January 2020,
aged 89 years.
Beloved mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
The funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday 21st February at 1.40pm,
followed by refreshments at
Peasehill House Hotel, Rawdon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Doreen
may be made to British Heart Foundation and Breast Cancer UK.
Enquiries to Full Circle Funerals,
01943 262626.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 7, 2020
