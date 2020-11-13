|
Prideaux Doreen RIP Sister Prideaux
Died aged 90, at home and peacefully in her sleep after a fulfilling and active life.
Following her wishes, she was privately laid to rest at
Lawnswood Cemetery this morning
(Friday 13th November)
If you wish to commemorate Doreen's life as a nurse and then latterly as a community champion, please donate to
'Seacroft Friends and Neighbours', Kentmere Community Centre, Kentmere Ave Leeds LS14 1BW
She is much loved and will be sorely missed.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2020