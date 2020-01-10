|
|
|
Reilly Doreen Peacefully at Bedford Court,
Olive Lodge on 31st December,
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the
late William (Bill), mother of Stephen, Martene and Andrew, mother-in-law of Alison and Jo, great auntie and great-great auntie of family in the USA, grandmother and great-grandmother of six grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Beloved sister of Betty.
Funeral Service and Cremation
at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday, 16th January at 11am.
Family flowers only please. Donations to Bedford Court Amenity Fund. A collection box
will be available at the service.
Heartfelt thanks to
all the carers and staff
at Bedford Court, Olive Lodge, Horsforth and all the NHS staff who have looked after our mum
so well over recent years.
All enquiries to
Slater's of Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020