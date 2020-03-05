|
|
|
SIMPSON Doreen Passed away peacefully in
hospital on the 26th February,
aged 89 years.
Dot, a loved Wife to the late Les, much loved Mother to Duncan
and beloved Grandma to Ellie.
Funeral service and burial will take place at Lawnswood Cemetery
on Tuesday 17th March 2020
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Marie Curie, a box will be
available at the service.
Inquiries to
A Waite & Son Funeral Service, Hall Lane, Armley,
Leeds 12 -tel 0113 2310432 www.awaite.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2020