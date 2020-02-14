|
HIRST DORIS Passed away peacefully
on Thursday 6th February 2020 in hospital,
Doris aged 98 years.
Loving wife of the late Ronald, dearly loved sister of Margaret, Marjorie and the late Benny.
Also a much loved aunt,
great aunt and great great aunt.
The Funeral Service will take
place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only but
donations in memory of Doris
will be gratefully received
by St Gemma's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare,
Whitkirk. Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020