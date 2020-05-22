|
Finister Dorothea "Thea" Born on 24th January 1933,
passed away peacefully on
8th May, aged 87 years.
Former employee to
Schweppes Gelderd Road and
R&L Enterprise, Swinnow.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Cyril, a much loved mum of
Arlene, Robert, Julia and Denise
and a loving grandma
and great grandma.
A service will take place at
St Luke's, Headingley, a private
cremation will be held at
Lawnswood Crematorium.
Thank you to all the staff at Ward 26, Chancellor Wing, St James'
and staff at Airdale Care Home for their kindness and compassion.
Donations can be made to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 22, 2020