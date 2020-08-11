|
|
|
BRADBURY Dorothy
It is with
great sadness that the family
of Mrs Dorothy Bradbury announces her passing on Wednesday 5th August 2020,
aged 89 years.
"Our thanks for all those wonderful years of love and kindness that you gave us, peace be with you."
Beloved wife to the late David Bradbury. Beautiful Mum to Lynne, Robert, Mark and Paul.
Cherished Grandma to Natalie, Ian, Lisa, Stephanie, Gareth, Jack, Matthew, Ben, Emelia, Cameron, Andy, David, Leanne and adored Great Grandma.
Lived in Swillington for over
60 years, a much valued and respected member of the community. Working tirelessly in support of St. Mary's Church in Swillington.
Special thanks to the carers
and staff at Augustus Court and Ward 37 at Leeds General Infirmary for their support, care and compassion.
Flowers welcome and donations to St. Mary's Church, Swillington www.stmarykippax.org.uk/donations/
For details of the funeral service and arrangements please contact R Fox & Sons, Rothwell
0113 282 2264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 11, 2020