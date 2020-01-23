Home

HAYWARD Dorothy
(Nee Alderson) On 14th January 2020,
passed away peacefully in the
LGI, aged 85 years, of Rothwell.
Much loved wife, mum,
grandma, sister and sister in law.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on Thursday
30th January at Cottingley Hall
Crematorium at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the
Stroke Association, for which
a box will be provided at the service.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons
Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020
