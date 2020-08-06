|
|
|
HAZELGRAVE Dorothy
nee Jackson Passed away on 31st July 2020
at Green Acres Care Home
and of Leeds 9.
Beloved Wife of the late Edward, much loved and loving Mam of Linda, loving Mother-In-Law of the late Don, treasured Granny of Paul and his Partner Claire, loving
Great Grandma of Grace and a loving Auntie and Great Auntie.
A Private Service will take place at Hughes Funeral Services
(Service Chapel) on Wednesday August 12th prior to Cremation.
Flowers or if desired, donations for SPANA would be greatly appreciated.
Will friends please accept
this Intimation.
Enquiries to 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 6, 2020