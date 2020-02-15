|
Ince Dorothy
(née Marsden) Passed away peacefully on
1st February, aged 92 years.
Beloved Wife of Raymond,
loving Mother of Paul, Carol and the late Susan, Mother-in-law
to Angela and Jeremy, dear Grandma of Jennifer, Rosie, Paul, Joanne and Richard and sister of David and the late Kenneth.
Funeral to be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday
20th February at 2:20pm.
All welcome, family flowers only - donations in lieu to St Columba's Hospice Edinburgh and Cross Gates Good Neighbours Scheme.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Moortown, Tel 0113 268 9765
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2020