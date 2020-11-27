|
|
|
PEEL Dorothy Dorothy from Armley,
passed away peacefully on
Thursday the 12th November
aged 93 years old.
Loving wife to the late Allen Peel,
Mother of Robin &
the late Christopher,
Mother in law to Joan,
Grandmother to Tony & Sadie,
and Great grandmother
to Eleanor, Cameron,
Daisy and Molly.
Dorothy will be greatly
missed by all.
Private service to be held at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Monday the 7th December.
Donations if desired
in aid of the Blind.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2020