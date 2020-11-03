|
|
|
ROSS Dorothy Jean Sadly passed away unexpectedly
on 20th October 2020
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of
the late - John Ross.
Mum to Jonathan, Tracy & Sally.
Grandma to Hannah, Martha,
Archie, Layla, Elvie.
Great-Grandma to Eli.
Much loved and sorely missed
by all the family.
Funeral service to take place on
Monday 9th November at
Woodside Methodist Church at
2.15pm followed by burial
at Yeadon Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 only family and
close friends to attend.
Donations may be made in memory
of Dorothy to Dementia UK
& Cancer Research.
For further information please
contact Coop Funeralcare -
Horsforth Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 3, 2020