DANVERS Douglas
(Danny) On 29th December 2019, passed away in the LGI surrounded by his family, aged 76 years, of Rothwell.
Much loved Husband of the late Eileen, much adored Dad of Amanda and the late Maxine, cherished Grandad of Daniel also a loved Brother and Uncle.
Funeral service and committal will take place on Wednesday January 15th at Holy Trinity Church,
Rothwell at 10.30am followed
by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the Alzheimer's Society, for which a box will be provided at the service.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors,
1 Ingram Parade, Rothwell,
Leeds. Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020
