|
|
|
PEARCE EDGAR
(Ernie) December 12th,
in St James' Hospital, Leeds,
aged 71 years,
with his loving family by his side.
Beloved husband of Janet
and a very dearly loved dad, grandad and great grandad.
Ernie will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Service and cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium, Leeds on Wednesday January 8th at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please but if desired donations for
St Gemma's Hospice and
a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Crossgates, Leeds.
Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 23, 2019