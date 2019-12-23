Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7DS
0113 232 6900
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
13:30
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Leeds
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Pearce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Pearce

Notice Condolences

Edgar Pearce Notice
PEARCE EDGAR
(Ernie) December 12th,
in St James' Hospital, Leeds,
aged 71 years,
with his loving family by his side.
Beloved husband of Janet
and a very dearly loved dad, grandad and great grandad.
Ernie will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Service and cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium, Leeds on Wednesday January 8th at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please but if desired donations for
St Gemma's Hospice and
a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Crossgates, Leeds.
Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -