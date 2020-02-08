|
BARTON Edith February 2nd, peacefully at Wheatfields Hospice, of Gildersome, aged 70 years, Edith.
Dearly beloved wife of Stewart, a much loved mum, grandma and sister who will be very sadly missed. Service will be held at St. Peter's Church, Gildersome at 10.45am on Friday February 14th, followed by interment at Gildersome Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Wheatfields Hospice may be left at the service. Edith is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 8, 2020