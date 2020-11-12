|
|
|
MANN Edith
(nee Sutcliffe) Passed away peacefully on
27th October 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Brian Michael and much loved mum of Stephen and Geraldine. Grandma to Dean and Christopher and great grandma to Conor and Lily.
Funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on
19th November at 2.20pm.
Due to current restrictions attendance inside the chapel is by invitation only, but you are welcome to gather outside to
pay your respects.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane,
Crossgates,
Leeds LS15 7DS
Tel: 01132326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 12, 2020