|
|
|
Smith Edith Mary Of your charity
please pray for the repose
of the soul of Edith, R.I.P.
Passed away peacefully in
hospital on 16th January 2020
with her loving family by her side,
aged 82 years.
Loving wife of 61 years to Des,
much loved mam of Martina,
Linda, Paul, Derek and reunited
with her much loved daughter
Caroline. A treasured nanny
to all her grandchildren and
great grandchildren, also a
beloved sister of Harriett.
Edith will be received into
St Theresa's Church,
Station Road, Crossgates,
Leeds 15 on the evening
of Wednesday January 29th at
6pm and where Requiem Mass
will be celebrated on Thursday
January 30th at 2pm
prior to committal at
Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu can
be given to St Gemma's Hospice
and Martin House Children's
Hospice, for which purpose a
plate will be provided at Church.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9, Tel: 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020