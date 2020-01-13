|
|
|
Dixon Edmund Mason Of Loughborough
(formerly of Leeds)
Passed away on Wednesday 4th December 2019, aged 93 years.
Edmund was a loving husband to the late Marjorie and wonderful father to Andrew, he will be deeply and sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd January at 2.45pm.
Flowers welcome or donations for the Macular Society can be brought on the day or sent
c/o Kriss Morrison Cooper Independent Funeral Director,
106 Derby Road, Loughborough,
LE11 5AG. Tel: 01509 210843.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 13, 2020