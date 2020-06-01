Hedley Edna Passed away peacefully at Moorleigh Nursing Home on
12th May, aged 87 years.
Much loved wife, Mum,
Grandma and Great Grandma.
A private funeral service
will take place on
Wednesday 3rd June at 11:00am
at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Sadly missed.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son Funeral Services, Lupton Avenue,
Leeds, LS9 6EQ
Tel: 0113 249 8849
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jun. 1, 2020.