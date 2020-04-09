|
BOULTON Edward Allen Hartley (Known as Allen and formerly of Horbury) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 7 April 2020 in Carr Gate Nursing Home aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late
Shirley Boulton who passed away on 20 July 2019 also in Carr Gate, and a much loved dad of Helen and Diane; and grandad of
Kate, Sam, Jessica and Tom,
and great grandad to Elizabeth.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Rest In Peace Dad.
Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 9, 2020