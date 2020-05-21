Home

Edward Fryer

Edward Fryer Notice
Fryer Edward (Ted) Sadly died on 8th May 2020
in Seacroft Green Care Home
after a long illness and latterly COVID 19, aged 93 years.
He will be greatly
missed by his much loved
partner of 50 years, Mona.
There will be prayers and a blessing of the cortege outside the church of St Theresa of the Child Jesus, Station Road, Crossgates at 11.30am on Thursday 28th May before leaving for burial at 12 noon in Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road.
Family flowers and invited guests only. A Requiem Mass for
Edward will be held at a
future date to be announced,
when all will be welcome.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane, Crossgates,
Tel: 0113 2326900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 21, 2020
