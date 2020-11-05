|
|
|
PALMER Edward
(Ted) Peacefully in hospital
on 27th October,
aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of the late
Joan and beloved and treasured dad of Gillian.
Ted retired from The Yorkshire Bank after 44 years loyal service and then enjoyed a long and fulfilling retirement, spending many happy years with Joan in York. In later life, Ted spent many
contented years being cared for at home, full time by Gillian,
a role she took on with love and much devotion.
Family flowers only please but, if
wished, donations made payable to The British Heart Foundation may be sent to
Wood Funeral Service,
848 Ecclesall Road,
S11 8TP or made online at
www.WoodFuneral.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 5, 2020