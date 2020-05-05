|
Clemmens Edwin Thomas Passed away peacefully on 22nd April 2020,
just three days before
his 96th Birthday.
A much loved dad to Ann and Phyl,
a great father in law to Phil, Paul and the late Eric, loving grandpops to Kevin and Rebecca, Michael and Claire and the late Stephen,
a wonderful great grandpops
to Olivia and Isabelle.
Edwin always enjoyed life
and people loved him.
The love of his life was his late wife Joyce who he missed every day.
We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the wonderful carers and staff at Highfield Care Centre who loved and looked after Edwin so well in these difficult times.
We will be forever grateful.
All enquiries to Love & Stevens
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 0113 3453380
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 5, 2020